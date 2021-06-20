Ontology One Day Trading Volume Hits $98.94 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $669.95 million and approximately $98.94 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038286 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00222768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,632,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

