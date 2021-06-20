Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $586,167.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001507 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00768769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084090 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

