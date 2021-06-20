OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of OptimizeRx worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,909 shares of company stock worth $6,411,280 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

