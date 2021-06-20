Oraichain Token (ORAI) Market Cap Achieves $11.84 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $436,379.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00016197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00768769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084090 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,811 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

