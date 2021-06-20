Orient Walt Market Cap Reaches $6.34 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $579,347.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00131347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00177117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,401.37 or 0.99902419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.17 or 0.00838615 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.