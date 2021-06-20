Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $128,766.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

