Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $69,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.92. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

