Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 210,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 257.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

