Oxygen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $404,387.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $94.47 million and $404,387.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,075,896 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

