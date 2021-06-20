PAC Global Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.41 or 0.01695278 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

