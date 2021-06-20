Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Position Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,425 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,533,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACB. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

