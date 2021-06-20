PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.78 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $50.78 million and $1.41 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

