Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,438 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

