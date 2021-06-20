Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,614 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $198,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.