Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

HARP stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $488.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

