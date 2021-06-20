Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,524 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $4,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

