Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.99. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

