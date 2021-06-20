Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.05 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $8.01 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $17.75 or 0.00051477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

