ParkinGo (GOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $463.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $463.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,154.98 or 0.99952971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00072500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002822 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

