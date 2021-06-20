Patron (PAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Patron has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $3,300.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

