PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.12.

PDSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDSB stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.