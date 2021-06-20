Peercoin Trading Down 19.5% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $22,409.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000229 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,989,775 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

