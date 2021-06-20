Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Increased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 668,137 shares valued at $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

