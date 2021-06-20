Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 668,137 shares valued at $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

