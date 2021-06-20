Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 401,973 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $31,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $85,157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,792,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,971 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.