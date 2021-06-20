Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. 12,753,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

