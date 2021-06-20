Peony One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,741.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Peony has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $6,741.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001262 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,517,795 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

