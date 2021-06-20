PEPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $224,912.24 and $66.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00029952 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00158758 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,453,751 coins and its circulating supply is 45,213,581 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

