Phala.Network (PHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

