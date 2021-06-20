Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 43.2% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $951,589.25 and $314.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,601.09 or 0.99900418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00349319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00791594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00072327 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,232,150 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

