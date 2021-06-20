Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.04% of Phreesia worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

