PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $4,463.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00009305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

