Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Boosted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 996.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

