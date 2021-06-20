Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,308.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

