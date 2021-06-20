Pizza (PIZZA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,755.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $3,755.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.23 or 0.01576190 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.