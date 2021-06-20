PlutusDeFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00743542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083573 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

