Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

