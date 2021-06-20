Polkadex Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.47 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $18.57 or 0.00053869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $36.47 million and $1.61 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

