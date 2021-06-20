Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.09 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $20.01 or 0.00057553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $19.09 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00177510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.38 or 0.99480410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.00851592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,084,382,137 coins and its circulating supply is 953,657,981 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

