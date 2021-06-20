Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.65 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00742767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00083210 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

