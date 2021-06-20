PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.66 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. PowerPool has a market cap of $43.66 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.85 or 0.00745327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00083194 BTC.

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,151,345 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

