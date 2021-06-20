PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get PPD alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at $62,589,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in PPD by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,096,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 353,629 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 272,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69. PPD has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.