PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 278.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

NYSE PPG opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

