Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 182.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

