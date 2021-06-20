PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 166.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of PROG worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRG opened at $47.33 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

