Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.86 or 0.00039736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $228.02 million and $4.49 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.