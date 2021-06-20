Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($1.09). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

TARA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

