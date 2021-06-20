Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 12,194 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

