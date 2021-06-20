Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 15,263 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

