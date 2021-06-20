Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 59,268 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,268 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of PRU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

